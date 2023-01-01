Menu
2009 Ford Focus

110,561 KM

Details Description Features

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2009 Ford Focus

2009 Ford Focus

SE, AUTO, POWER GROUP, MINT CONDITION, 110 KM

2009 Ford Focus

SE, AUTO, POWER GROUP, MINT CONDITION, 110 KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

110,561KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9818140
  • Stock #: 9W186405
  • VIN: 1FAHP35N49W186405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9W186405
  • Mileage 110,561 KM

Vehicle Description

7500 + TAX + LICENSING>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>

EXTREMELY CLEAN VEHICLE FOR THE YEAR AND MILEAGE, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, 4 CYLINDERS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL REE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIECTIONS. WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE. OTTAWA

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

