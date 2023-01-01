$7,500+ tax & licensing
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Rony's Auto Sales
613-744-7090
2009 Ford Focus
SE, AUTO, POWER GROUP, MINT CONDITION, 110 KM
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
110,561KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9818140
- Stock #: 9W186405
- VIN: 1FAHP35N49W186405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
7500 + TAX + LICENSING>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>
EXTREMELY CLEAN VEHICLE FOR THE YEAR AND MILEAGE, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, 4 CYLINDERS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL REE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIECTIONS. WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE. OTTAWA
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
