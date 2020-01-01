Menu
2009 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 5.3L V8 4X4 A/C REMOTE START PWR GRP

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 5.3L V8 4X4 A/C REMOTE START PWR GRP

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 153,075KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4509099
  • Stock #: 191137
  • VIN: 1GTEK19019Z242152
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic

5.3L V8 4X4 w/air conditioning, power group, factory remote start, leather wrapped steering, box liner, running boards, tonneau cover, alloy wheels, trailer hitch, cruise control, AM/FM/CD with aux input, automatic headlamps/fog lights, OnStar, differential lock, traction control, heated mirrors,trip computer and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned Trucks and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, awd, 4wd

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Running Boards
  • Trailer Hitch
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Cloth Interior
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

