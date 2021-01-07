+ taxes & licensing
613-791-3000
1800 Bank St #2B, Ottawa, ON K1V 0W3
613-791-3000
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Honda Civic Coupe DX - Manual - 2 Sets of Tires - No Accidents - Low MileageBlack on Grey interior. Excellent Shape - One Owner - Lady Driven - Very Well MaintainedFront Wheel Drive - Winter Tires - Summer Tires - Excellent Shape - A/C - Power Windows - Power Mirrors - AUX Input NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing!*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, were more than happy to find you the vehicle that youre looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.caCERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the provinces of Ontario or Quebec (unless otherwise stated)FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit Bankruptcy Students and more!!EXTENDED WARRANTY * Yes, there is an option to purchase extended warranty. We can help you chose the one thats right for you!TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call or a quote and well be happy to help!Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1800 Bank St #2B, Ottawa, ON K1V 0W3