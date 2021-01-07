Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda Civic

121,093 KM

Details Description

$5,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

Cpe DX

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Civic

Cpe DX

Location

Rev Motors

1800 Bank St #2B, Ottawa, ON K1V 0W3

613-791-3000

  1. 6563597
  2. 6563597
  3. 6563597
  4. 6563597
  5. 6563597
  6. 6563597
  7. 6563597
  8. 6563597
  9. 6563597
  10. 6563597
  11. 6563597
  12. 6563597
  13. 6563597
  14. 6563597
  15. 6563597
  16. 6563597
Contact Seller

$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

121,093KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6563597
  • Stock #: 1048
  • VIN: 2HGFG11259H001408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 1048
  • Mileage 121,093 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Honda Civic Coupe DX - Manual - 2 Sets of Tires - No Accidents - Low MileageBlack on Grey interior. Excellent Shape - One Owner - Lady Driven - Very Well MaintainedFront Wheel Drive - Winter Tires - Summer Tires - Excellent Shape - A/C - Power Windows - Power Mirrors - AUX Input NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing!*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, were more than happy to find you the vehicle that youre looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.caCERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the provinces of Ontario or Quebec (unless otherwise stated)FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit Bankruptcy Students and more!!EXTENDED WARRANTY * Yes, there is an option to purchase extended warranty. We can help you chose the one thats right for you!TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call or a quote and well be happy to help!Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rev Motors

2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 32,005 KM
$31,050 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Rang...
 65,400 KM
$66,985 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 132,260 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rev Motors

Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1800 Bank St #2B, Ottawa, ON K1V 0W3

Call Dealer

613-791-XXXX

(click to show)

613-791-3000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory