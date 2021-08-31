Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda Civic

129,147 KM

Details Description

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

DX - MUST GO

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Civic

DX - MUST GO

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

  1. 7738485
  2. 7738485
  3. 7738485
  4. 7738485
  5. 7738485
  6. 7738485
  7. 7738485
  8. 7738485
  9. 7738485
  10. 7738485
  11. 7738485
  12. 7738485
  13. 7738485
  14. 7738485
  15. 7738485
  16. 7738485
Contact Seller

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

129,147KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7738485
  • Stock #: U4176
  • VIN: 2HGFA16219H102097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4176
  • Mileage 129,147 KM

Vehicle Description

Well taken care of and drives like new. Check out this fresh trade. Used Honda Civic for Sale! Ideal for anyone looking for a dependable, safetied used care. Come see it before it's gone. It's PICED TO GO so don't delay call us today 613 - 596 - 1006

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2014 Jeep Cherokee N...
 127,476 KM
$16,350 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Charger S...
 134,132 KM
$9,650 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler S...
 26,777 KM
$42,890 + tax & lic

Email Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory