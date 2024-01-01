Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2009 Honda CR-V EX for sale in Ottawa, ON

2009 Honda CR-V

200,576 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1723143146
  2. 1723143146
  3. 1723143146
  4. 1723143146
  5. 1723143146
  6. 1723143146
  7. 1723143146
  8. 1723143146
  9. 1723143146
  10. 1723143146
  11. 1723143146
  12. 1723143146
  13. 1723143146
  14. 1723143146
  15. 1723143146
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
200,576KM
Good Condition
VIN 5J6RE48519L814048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,576 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2010 Lexus RX 350 49,264 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic SE- REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Honda Civic SE- REBUILT TITLE 133,868 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred- REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred- REBUILT TITLE 48,700 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2009 Honda CR-V