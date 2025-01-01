Menu
2009 Honda CR-V

107,473 KM

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda CR-V

LX

12151299

2009 Honda CR-V

LX

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,473KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6RE48399L801692

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,473 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2009 Honda CR-V