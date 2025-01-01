$8,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Honda CR-V
LX
2009 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,473KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5J6RE48399L801692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 107,473 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 144,907 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Touring 77,535 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla SE 113,228 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Email Tony Graham Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2009 Honda CR-V