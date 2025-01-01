$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Hummer H3T
ALPHA 4x4 | RARE | LEATHER | CERTIFIED! | LOW KMS!
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Birch White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,902 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED!! SUPER RARE 4x4 H3T ALPHA CREW CAB PICKUP TRUCK W/ PREMIUM 5.3L V8! Heated leather seats, sunroof, tonneau cover, running boards, power seats, 5-foot box w/ spray-in bedliner, roof rack, air conditioning, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, tow package, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors and fog lights!
