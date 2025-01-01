2009 Hummer H3T

Menu
CERTIFIED!! SUPER RARE 4x4 H3T ALPHA CREW CAB PICKUP TRUCK W/ PREMIUM 5.3L V8! Heated leather seats, sunroof, tonneau cover, running boards, power seats, 5-foot box w/ spray-in bedliner, roof rack, air conditioning, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, tow package, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors and fog lights!

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
146,902KM
VIN 5GNEN13L498129991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Birch White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,902 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED!! SUPER RARE 4x4 H3T ALPHA CREW CAB PICKUP TRUCK W/ PREMIUM 5.3L V8! Heated leather seats, sunroof, tonneau cover, running boards, power seats, 5-foot box w/ spray-in bedliner, roof rack, air conditioning, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, tow package, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors and fog lights!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

