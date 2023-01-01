$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Elantra
GL
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
165,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10015062
- Stock #: 22-9243A
- VIN: KMHDT45D79U647377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This sedan has 165,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
