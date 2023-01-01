Menu
2009 Hyundai Elantra

165,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2009 Hyundai Elantra

2009 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2009 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10015062
  • Stock #: 22-9243A
  • VIN: KMHDT45D79U647377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2009 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This sedan has 165,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

