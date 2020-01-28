Menu
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Lancaster Auto Sales

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 194,116KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4561758
  • Stock #: 435435
  • VIN: 5nmsg73ex9h299627
Exterior Colour
Ebony Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

--AWD SUV UNDER 5K--CERTIFIED--Just taken in on dealer trade is a clean Santa Fe 3.3 AWD offering full power group, a/c, cruise control, AWD to dominate the winter months and have maximum control and much more!Book in a road test today! Vehicle will be sold certified!

More inventory From Lancaster Auto Sales

2008 Toyota Tundra SR5
 293,646 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2009 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 153,162 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE
 87,464 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
