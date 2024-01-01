Menu
Account
Sign In
LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 7-PASSENGER GLS!! Heated leather seats, sunroof, 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control w/ rear air conditioning, full power group incl. power seat, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, keyless entry, auto-dimming rearview mirror, roof rails, fog lights, CD player and more!!! We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold As Is.

2009 Hyundai Veracruz

172,523 KM

Details Description

$3,252

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Hyundai Veracruz

GLS AWD| SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | ALLOYS | 7-PASS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Veracruz

GLS AWD| SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | ALLOYS | 7-PASS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 11544366
  2. 11544366
Contact Seller

$3,252

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,523KM
VIN KM8NU73C89U099399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,523 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 7-PASSENGER GLS!! Heated leather seats, sunroof, 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control w/ rear air conditioning, full power group incl. power seat, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, keyless entry, auto-dimming rearview mirror, roof rails, fog lights, CD player and more!!! We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2022 Buick Envision AWD|SPORT TOURING|PANO ROOF|HTD SEATS|REMOTE START for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Buick Envision AWD|SPORT TOURING|PANO ROOF|HTD SEATS|REMOTE START 57,420 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE UPGRADE | SUNROOF |BLIND SPOT |WIRELESS CHARGER for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE UPGRADE | SUNROOF |BLIND SPOT |WIRELESS CHARGER 64,208 KM $21,422 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Outback LIMITED XT | 260HP | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Subaru Outback LIMITED XT | 260HP | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV 52,799 KM $33,421 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,252

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Veracruz