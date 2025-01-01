$8,995+ taxes & licensing
2009 Lexus ES 350
4dr Sdn
Location
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,744 KM
Vehicle Description
. Experience luxury and performance like never before with the 2009 Lexus ES 350 4dr Sdn Automatic. This sleek sedan boasts a powerful 3.5L V6 engine, delivering smooth and efficient driving. The refined interior features plush leather seats, advanced technology, and a spacious cabin for ultimate comfort. With its elegant design and exceptional handling, every ride in this Lexus will leave you feeling pampered and in control. Plus, with its impeccable safety ratings and reliability, you can have peace of mind on every journey. Dont settle for anything less than perfection, upgrade to the 2009 Lexus ES 350 and elevate your driving experience. #LuxuryRide #Performance #SleekDesign #Reliability #UpgradeToday
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
