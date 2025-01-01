Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>. Experience luxury and performance like never before with the 2009 Lexus ES 350 4dr Sdn Automatic. This sleek sedan boasts a powerful 3.5L V6 engine, delivering smooth and efficient driving. The refined interior features plush leather seats, advanced technology, and a spacious cabin for ultimate comfort. With its elegant design and exceptional handling, every ride in this Lexus will leave you feeling pampered and in control. Plus, with its impeccable safety ratings and reliability, you can have peace of mind on every journey. Dont settle for anything less than perfection, upgrade to the 2009 Lexus ES 350 and elevate your driving experience. #LuxuryRide #Performance #SleekDesign #Reliability #UpgradeToday</p>

2009 Lexus ES 350

168,744 KM

Details Description

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn

Watch This Vehicle
12874310

2009 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 12874310
  2. 12874310
  3. 12874310
  4. 12874310
  5. 12874310
  6. 12874310
  7. 12874310
  8. 12874310
  9. 12874310
  10. 12874310
  11. 12874310
  12. 12874310
  13. 12874310
  14. 12874310
  15. 12874310
  16. 12874310
  17. 12874310
  18. 12874310
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,744KM
VIN JTHBJ46G392330006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,744 KM

Vehicle Description

. Experience luxury and performance like never before with the 2009 Lexus ES 350 4dr Sdn Automatic. This sleek sedan boasts a powerful 3.5L V6 engine, delivering smooth and efficient driving. The refined interior features plush leather seats, advanced technology, and a spacious cabin for ultimate comfort. With its elegant design and exceptional handling, every ride in this Lexus will leave you feeling pampered and in control. Plus, with its impeccable safety ratings and reliability, you can have peace of mind on every journey. Dont settle for anything less than perfection, upgrade to the 2009 Lexus ES 350 and elevate your driving experience. #LuxuryRide #Performance #SleekDesign #Reliability #UpgradeToday

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS 152,379 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX 217,624 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE Essential 8-Passenger FWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Hyundai PALISADE Essential 8-Passenger FWD 142,803 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2009 Lexus ES 350