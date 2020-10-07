2009 Mazda MAZDA5

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
SkyActiv, sporty 6 speed manual, rear temp control. Great fuel economy and low low payments. AM/FM with USB/SD/aux inputs, push button start, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles in every price range and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184
