2009 Mazda MAZDA5

108,454 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2009 Mazda MAZDA5

2009 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

2009 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,454KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6194829
  • Stock #: 200897
  • VIN: JM1CR293X90350521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 200897
  • Mileage 108,454 KM

Vehicle Description

SkyActiv, sporty 6 speed manual, rear temp control. Great fuel economy and low low payments. AM/FM with USB/SD/aux inputs, push button start, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

