2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

193,551 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

4dr Sdn 3.0L 4MATIC

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

  VIN: WDDGF81X89F337801

Vehicle Description

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

