Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Nissan Altima

2.5 S - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Altima

2.5 S - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,678KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4515156
  • Stock #: P6465A
  • VIN: 1N4AL21E59C195211
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage!

New Arrival! This 2009 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This sedan has 83678 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2012 RAM 2500 ST - ...
 299,582 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 110,564 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 29,962 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Send A Message