2009 Nissan Murano

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 3 , 7 3 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9434796

9434796 Stock #: AA682

AA682 VIN: JN8AZ18WX9W124607

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AA682

Mileage 203,733 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player CD Changer Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.