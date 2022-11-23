Menu
2009 Nissan Murano

203,733 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2009 Nissan Murano

2009 Nissan Murano

SL AWD

2009 Nissan Murano

SL AWD

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

203,733KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9434796
  • Stock #: AA682
  • VIN: JN8AZ18WX9W124607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA682
  • Mileage 203,733 KM

Vehicle Description

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
CD Changer
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

