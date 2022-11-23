$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan Murano
SL AWD
Location
203,733KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9434796
- Stock #: AA682
- VIN: JN8AZ18WX9W124607
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 203,733 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
CD Changer
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
