2009 Nissan Versa

$6,900 + TAX + LICENSING

ACCIDENT FREE, COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC, 2 SETS OF TIRES INCLUDED

IMMACULATE CONDITION FOR THE YEAR AND MILEAGE, FUEL EFFICIENT, 1.6 LITER ENGINE, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL

2009 Nissan Versa

116,829 KM

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

116,829KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CC11E69L444037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,829 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

