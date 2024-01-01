$6,900+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan Versa
AUTOMATIC, ACCIDENT FREE, A/C, POWER GROUP, 116KM
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,829 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
1367 LABRIE AVE
6900 + TAX + LICENSING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>2 SETS OF TIRES INCLUDED>>
IMMACULATE CONDITION FOR THE YEAR AND MILEAGE, FUEL EFFICIENT, 1.6 LITER ENGINE, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS
Rony's Auto Sales
613-744-7090