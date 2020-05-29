2009 Nissan Versa

Menu
$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

1.8 SL, MANUAL, ACCIDENT FREE, A/C, 152KM

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

  152,272KM
  Used
  • Good Condition
  Listing ID: 5177189
  Stock #: 9L475761
  VIN: 3N1BC13E99L475761
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

3900 + Tax + Licensing》》》》Manual transmission》》》》Accident free》》》》Comes with Ontario or Quebec safety》》》 Fresh in stock, in very good shape, Manual Transmission, Air Condition, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Aluminum wheels, AM/FM CD, Tilt Wheel, Cruise control, Keyless Entry, please visit our site at Ronysautosales.com for a variety or vehicles, Contact information and Directions located in the East end Ottawa, 1367 Labrie Ave
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Brake Assist
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Changer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

