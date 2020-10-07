Menu
2009 Pontiac Vibe

265,289 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2009 Pontiac Vibe

2009 Pontiac Vibe

4DR WGN FWD

2009 Pontiac Vibe

4DR WGN FWD

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

265,289KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6126108
  Stock #: P-5676B
  VIN: 5Y2SP67869Z432782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 265,289 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2009 Pontiac Vibe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This hatchback has 265,289 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front Wheel Drive
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
60/40 flat-folding rear seat w/outboard adjustable headrests
Remote Fuel Door Release
(2) rear coat hooks
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Automatic halogen reflector headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature
(4) speakers
Roof mounted antenna
Torsion beam rear suspension
MacPherson strut front suspension
Child security rear door locks
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/traction control
Electronic immobilizer
Body-colour folding pwr mirrors
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Driver foot rest
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Maintenance free battery w/run down protection
Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensing system
In-dash 115-volt AC pwr outlet
Pwr front & rear disc brakes
2-speed rear wiper
2-tier oversize glove box
Driver & passenger visors w/covered vanity mirrors
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/brake assist
Driver & front passenger body side airbags
Rear window defogger w/indicator light, timer
Warning system -inc: seat belts, ignition key, headlamps-on, door ajar
Lighting -inc: dome illuminated entry, cargo area lamp
Centre console w/storage armrest, cup holders
Assist grips -inc: (1) front, (2) rear
Safety belts all seating positions, front w/height adjustments, pretensioners, force limiters
Instrumentation -inc: analog cluster w/speedometer, tachometer, trip odometer, engine temp, outside temp, fuel gauges, low washer fluid level indicator
1.8L DOHC MPI VVT-I 4-cyl engine (N/A w/MX0 5-speed Auto Trans, 1SC Preferred Equipment Group)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

