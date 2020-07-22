Menu
2009 Subaru Impreza

160,581 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

MB Auto

613-233-3437

2009 Subaru Impreza

2009 Subaru Impreza

2.5i w/Sport Pkg

2009 Subaru Impreza

2.5i w/Sport Pkg

Location

MB Auto

169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7

613-233-3437

  Listing ID: 5395619
  VIN: JF1GH626X9H804578

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

160,581KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,581 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH TRADE IN...  SUBARU IMPREZA AWD WITH SPORT PACKAGE...  VERY SHARP LOOKING CAR WITH "WORLD RALLY BLUE" PAINT ON BLACK INTERIOR... WE ARE SELLING THIS BEAUTY WITH FULL SAFETY CHECK...  A RIDE YOU'LL REALLY ENJOY DRIVING...  CALL OR VISIT US TODAY.

ALL TRADES ACCEPTED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Sun/Moonroof

MB Auto

MB Auto

169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7

