2009 Suzuki XL-7

This 2009 Suzuki XL7 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This wagon has 200,000 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Convenience Cruise Control

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Front & Rear Floor Mats

Rear intermittent wiper w/washer

Halogen headlamps w/auto on/off Powertrain All Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lamps Windows Rear Privacy Glass Power Options Pwr windows

Pwr rack & pinion steering Safety Child safety rear door locks

Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)

Front/rear side curtain airbags

Dual front airbags Trim Body-coloured door handles

Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Seating Reclining & 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/head restraints

Additional Features Rear window defroster w/timer

Assist grips

Side-impact beams

Front & rear door armrests

Leather wrapped tilt steering wheel w/audio controls

Front independent McPherson strut suspension

Climate control air conditioning w/micron air filter

Front & rear door pockets

3-point ELR seat belts at all seating positions

Height adjustable front seat belt anchorage

Child seat tether anchorage

Dual chrome exhaust pipes

(3) coat hooks

Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof

Rearview mirror w/compass

17" aluminum wheels

50/50 split-folding third row seats

Front seat centre armrest w/sliding covered armrest storage compartment

Theft deterrent system w/engine immobilizer

Cup holders-inc: (2) in each seating row

Second seat walk-in mechanism

Rear heat/air conditioner vents

Driver & passenger visor vanity mirrors w/driver side visor extension

Driver side front seatback pocket

Pretensioners for front seatbelts

LATCH: child safety seat provisions

3.6L MPFI 24-valve V6 engine

6-speed automatic transmission w/manumatic control

P235/60R17 tires

Pwr disc brakes w/ventilated front

Heated reclining front bucket seats w/head restraints, pwr driver seat w/lumbar support, fold flat passenger seat

Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, digital clock, outside temp, light-off/key reminder, fuel consumption, fuel warning

AM/FM stereo w/in-dash 6-disc CD changer-inc: MP3 playback, (6) speakers w/subwoofer, aux input

(4) accessory outlets-inc (3) console, (1) cargo area

Lighting-inc: front map, 3-position centre cabin w/fade-out function, 3-position rear cabin, rear cargo

