2009 Suzuki XL-7

This 2009 Suzuki XL7 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This wagon has 200,000 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Front & Rear Floor Mats
- Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
- Halogen headlamps w/auto on/off
- Powertrain
-
- All Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Exterior
-
- Roof Rails
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Front fog lamps
- Windows
-
- Power Options
-
- Pwr windows
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Safety
-
- Child safety rear door locks
- Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
- Front/rear side curtain airbags
- Dual front airbags
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Seating
-
- Reclining & 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/head restraints
- Additional Features
-
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Assist grips
- Side-impact beams
- Front & rear door armrests
- Leather wrapped tilt steering wheel w/audio controls
- Front independent McPherson strut suspension
- Climate control air conditioning w/micron air filter
- Front & rear door pockets
- 3-point ELR seat belts at all seating positions
- Height adjustable front seat belt anchorage
- Child seat tether anchorage
- Dual chrome exhaust pipes
- (3) coat hooks
- Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof
- Rearview mirror w/compass
- 17" aluminum wheels
- 50/50 split-folding third row seats
- Front seat centre armrest w/sliding covered armrest storage compartment
- Theft deterrent system w/engine immobilizer
- Cup holders-inc: (2) in each seating row
- Second seat walk-in mechanism
- Rear heat/air conditioner vents
- Driver & passenger visor vanity mirrors w/driver side visor extension
- Driver side front seatback pocket
- Pretensioners for front seatbelts
- LATCH: child safety seat provisions
- 3.6L MPFI 24-valve V6 engine
- 6-speed automatic transmission w/manumatic control
- P235/60R17 tires
- Pwr disc brakes w/ventilated front
- Heated reclining front bucket seats w/head restraints, pwr driver seat w/lumbar support, fold flat passenger seat
- Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, digital clock, outside temp, light-off/key reminder, fuel consumption, fuel warning
- AM/FM stereo w/in-dash 6-disc CD changer-inc: MP3 playback, (6) speakers w/subwoofer, aux input
- (4) accessory outlets-inc (3) console, (1) cargo area
- Lighting-inc: front map, 3-position centre cabin w/fade-out function, 3-position rear cabin, rear cargo
