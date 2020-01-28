Menu
2009 Suzuki XL-7

Base

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 200,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4541658
  • Stock #: 19-8395B
  • VIN: 2S3DA617296102001
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This 2009 Suzuki XL7 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This wagon has 200,000 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
  • Halogen headlamps w/auto on/off
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Exterior
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lamps
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Power Options
  • Pwr windows
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Safety
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
  • Dual front airbags
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension
Seating
  • Reclining & 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/head restraints
Additional Features
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Assist grips
  • Side-impact beams
  • Front & rear door armrests
  • Leather wrapped tilt steering wheel w/audio controls
  • Front independent McPherson strut suspension
  • Climate control air conditioning w/micron air filter
  • Front & rear door pockets
  • 3-point ELR seat belts at all seating positions
  • Height adjustable front seat belt anchorage
  • Child seat tether anchorage
  • Dual chrome exhaust pipes
  • (3) coat hooks
  • Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof
  • Rearview mirror w/compass
  • 17" aluminum wheels
  • 50/50 split-folding third row seats
  • Front seat centre armrest w/sliding covered armrest storage compartment
  • Theft deterrent system w/engine immobilizer
  • Cup holders-inc: (2) in each seating row
  • Second seat walk-in mechanism
  • Rear heat/air conditioner vents
  • Driver & passenger visor vanity mirrors w/driver side visor extension
  • Driver side front seatback pocket
  • Pretensioners for front seatbelts
  • LATCH: child safety seat provisions
  • 3.6L MPFI 24-valve V6 engine
  • 6-speed automatic transmission w/manumatic control
  • P235/60R17 tires
  • Pwr disc brakes w/ventilated front
  • Heated reclining front bucket seats w/head restraints, pwr driver seat w/lumbar support, fold flat passenger seat
  • Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, digital clock, outside temp, light-off/key reminder, fuel consumption, fuel warning
  • AM/FM stereo w/in-dash 6-disc CD changer-inc: MP3 playback, (6) speakers w/subwoofer, aux input
  • (4) accessory outlets-inc (3) console, (1) cargo area
  • Lighting-inc: front map, 3-position centre cabin w/fade-out function, 3-position rear cabin, rear cargo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

