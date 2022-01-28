$7,500+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Tacoma
Access Cab 2WD
88 Spadina Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 2C1
305,255KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8244267
- Stock #: AA273A
- VIN: 5tetx22n69z652762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 305,255 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
