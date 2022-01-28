Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Toyota Tacoma

305,255 KM

Details Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Tacoma

2009 Toyota Tacoma

Access Cab 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Tacoma

Access Cab 2WD

Location

AutoAgents

88 Spadina Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 2C1

613-909-3884

  1. 8244267
  2. 8244267
  3. 8244267
  4. 8244267
  5. 8244267
  6. 8244267
  7. 8244267
  8. 8244267
  9. 8244267
  10. 8244267
  11. 8244267
Contact Seller

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

305,255KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8244267
  • Stock #: AA273A
  • VIN: 5tetx22n69z652762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # AA273A
  • Mileage 305,255 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoAgents

2017 BMW 3 Series 32...
 112,500 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 Sign...
 9,575 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 72,000 KM
$33,250 + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

88 Spadina Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 2C1

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory