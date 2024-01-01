$8,500+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Venza
V6 Vehicle Sold AS IS
2009 Toyota Venza
V6 Vehicle Sold AS IS
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T3BK11A09U017261
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 64078A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
This Vehicle is sold AS IS, in current condition.
No warranty implemented or implied.
No vehicle safety inspection provided.
Dealer will provide safety estimate details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2009 Toyota Venza