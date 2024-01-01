Menu
This Vehicle is sold AS IS, in current condition. No warranty implemented or implied. No vehicle safety inspection provided. Dealer will provide safety estimate details.

2009 Toyota Venza

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Venza

V6 Vehicle Sold AS IS

2009 Toyota Venza

V6 Vehicle Sold AS IS

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

Contact Seller

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T3BK11A09U017261

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 64078A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle is sold AS IS, in current condition.
No warranty implemented or implied.
No vehicle safety inspection provided.
Dealer will provide safety estimate details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

