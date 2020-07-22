Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Acura MDX

150,641 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Hyundai

613-706-9812

Contact Seller
2010 Acura MDX

2010 Acura MDX

Technology Package

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Acura MDX

Technology Package

Location

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-9812

  1. 5474468
  2. 5474468
  3. 5474468
  4. 5474468
  5. 5474468
  6. 5474468
  7. 5474468
  8. 5474468
  9. 5474468
  10. 5474468
  11. 5474468
  12. 5474468
  13. 5474468
  14. 5474468
  15. 5474468
  16. 5474468
  17. 5474468
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,641KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5474468
  • Stock #: G145A
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H23AH002308

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,641 KM

Vehicle Description

Stop by and look at this beautiful 201O Acura MDX. It has lots to offer such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, leather seats, sunroof and way more...At Bank Street Hyundai we want you to buy with confidence. , Every vehicle is certified and safety inspected, and goes through a 150+ point inspection by one of our certified mechanics. Your new vehicle is detailed top to bottom and showroom ready. Need Financing?...Good Credit?... Bad Credit?...No Credit?... WE CAN HELP! Fill out our online application now at bankstreethyundai.com. Have a trade in? We take any year, make and model! Bring in your vehicle for a free appraisal or fill in our Trade in Appraisal form.Visit or call us today and let us show you how no one deals like Bank Street Hyundai Dilawri!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob
Limited Slip Differential
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation System
Skid Plates
SPEED CONTROL
Entertainment System
Panic Alarm
Headphones
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
DVD-Audio
Rear beverage holders
A/V remote
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Wireless phone connectivity
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Max seating capacity: 7
Number of doors: 4
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Parking sensors: rear camera only
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Ramp breakover angle: 23 deg
Engine litres: 3.7
Engine displacement: 3.7 L
Departure angle: 24 deg
Speakers: 10
Towing capacity: 2,268kg (5,000lbs)
GVWR: 2,700kg (5,952lbs)
Fuel economy highway: 9.6L/100 km
Engine horsepower: 300hp @ 6,300RPM
Engine torque: 270 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Fuel economy city: 13.2L/100 km
Horsepower: 300hp @ 6,300RPM
Compression ratio: 11.20 to 1
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.8')
Payload: 525kg (1,157lbs)
Fuel tank capacity: 79.5L
2nd row LCD monitors: 1
Drive type: SH-AWD all-wheel drive
Internal memory capacity (GB): 15 GB
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Interior cargo volume: 425 L (15 cu.ft.)
Approach angle: 22 deg
Passenger volume: 4,015L (141.8 cu.ft.)
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,364 L (83 cu.ft.)
Torque: 270 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Front tires: 255/55HR18.0
Rear tires: 255/55HR18.0
Curb weight: 2,076kg (4,577lbs)
Wheel size: 18
High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon
Rear headroom: 980mm (38.6)
Speaker type: Acura/ELS
Tailpipe finisher: polished
Premium audio system: Acura/ELS
Front legroom: 1,048mm (41.3)
Front headroom: 995mm (39.2)
3rd row headroom: 908mm (35.7)
Wheelbase: 2,750mm (108.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,565mm (61.6)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1)
Ground clearance (min): 143mm (5.6)
Ground clearance (max): 207mm (8.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 90.0mm x 96.0mm (3.54 x 3.78)
Exterior length: 4,867mm (191.6)
Exterior body width: 1,994mm (78.5)
Exterior height: 1,733mm (68.2)
Rear legroom: 983mm (38.7)
3rd row legroom: 729mm (28.7)
Front hiproom: 1,498mm (59.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,502mm (59.1)
3rd row hiproom: 1,089mm (42.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,561mm (61.5)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bank Street Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Accent L
 11,689 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 68,586 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 71,882 KM
$16,395 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bank Street Hyundai

Bank Street Hyundai

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

Call Dealer

613-706-XXXX

(click to show)

613-706-9812

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory