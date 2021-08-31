Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Audi A4

182,007 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2010 Audi A4

2010 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto quattro 2.0T Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto quattro 2.0T Premium

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 7902081
  2. 7902081
  3. 7902081
  4. 7902081
  5. 7902081
  6. 7902081
  7. 7902081
  8. 7902081
  9. 7902081
  10. 7902081
  11. 7902081
  12. 7902081
  13. 7902081
  14. 7902081
  15. 7902081
  16. 7902081
  17. 7902081
  18. 7902081
  19. 7902081
  20. 7902081
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

182,007KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7902081
  • Stock #: 01266A
  • VIN: WAUFFCFL5AN032634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01266A
  • Mileage 182,007 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
All Wheel Drive
Sun Roof
Push Start
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2010 Audi A4 4dr Sdn...
 182,007 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 AWD ...
 69,110 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue AW...
 138,909 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory