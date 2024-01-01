Menu
Account
Sign In
All-wheel drive w/ heated leather seats, Bluetooth, alloys, automatic climate control, full power group incl. power seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control and more! *as-is due to age* We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at your expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold As Is.

2010 Audi Q5

192,644 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Audi Q5

3.2 AWD| HEATED LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | AUTO CLIMATE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Audi Q5

3.2 AWD| HEATED LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | AUTO CLIMATE

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
192,644KM
VIN WA1CKCFP2AA066360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Garnet Red Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 241162
  • Mileage 192,644 KM

Vehicle Description

All-wheel drive w/ heated leather seats, Bluetooth, alloys, automatic climate control, full power group incl. power seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control and more! *as-is due to age* We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at your expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L OVERLAND 4X4 | PROTECH|NAPPA LEATHER| NIGHT VISION for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L OVERLAND 4X4 | PROTECH|NAPPA LEATHER| NIGHT VISION 30,356 KM $48,917 + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW X4 M40i | PREMIUM PLUS | 382HP | PANO ROOF | NAV |HUD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 BMW X4 M40i | PREMIUM PLUS | 382HP | PANO ROOF | NAV |HUD 46,118 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250| PREM PKG| PANO ROOF | HTD LEATHER | LOW KMS! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250| PREM PKG| PANO ROOF | HTD LEATHER | LOW KMS! 100,046 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2010 Audi Q5