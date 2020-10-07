Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 BMW 3 Series

149,100 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland

613-794-6011

Contact Seller
2010 BMW 3 Series

2010 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2010 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Location

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

  1. 1605637431
  2. 1605637458
  3. 1605637458
  4. 1605637458
  5. 1605637458
  6. 1605637459
  7. 1605637458
  8. 1605637458
  9. 1605637458
  10. 1605637458
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

149,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6090255
  • VIN: WBAWC3C57AP470610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 149,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Exceptionally clean car inside and out
Very well maintained
Sports package

145,,000 Km's
Automatic
All wheel drive

Power locks
Power windows
AC
Bluetooth
Keyless entry
Sunroof
Aux input
USB

Price includes Safety and 6 Months Warranty

Quebec and Ontario Safety available

$8,500 + HST

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoland

2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 128,100 KM
$6,700 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Yaris LE
 160,100 KM
$4,600 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 58,100 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoland

Autoland

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

Call Dealer

613-794-XXXX

(click to show)

613-794-6011

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory