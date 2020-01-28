Menu
2010 BMW X5

xDrive35d

2010 BMW X5

xDrive35d

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

613-248-8778

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 144,275KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4556130
  • Stock #: B7810
  • VIN: 5UXFF0C55ALT84193
Black
SUV / Crossover
Automatic

JUST IN STOCK LOCAL TRADE 2010 BMW X-5 DIESEL EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION PARKING SENSORS PANORAMIC ROOF POWER HEATED MEMORY SEATS HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND LOW MILEAGE . Global Auto Sales offers: FINANCE through major banks and private lenders ensuring loans for good, bad, and no credit; BILINGUAL sales team; CARPROOF history, extended WARRANTIES, WINTER TIRES/RIMS PACKAGES, and more on and on all listed vehicles; please email us at: sales@globalautosales.ca COME SEE AND TEST-DRIVE THIS VEHICLE TODAY during our business hours… All vehicles are sold certified & E-tested… Le Certificat de Verification MECANIQUE DU QUEBEC is also included for Quebec residents... Our fully licensed SERVICE CENTER offers Expert Mechanical Services to all IMPORT and domestic Vehicles at very affordable prices.PS.COMPETITIVE PRICING GUARANTEED . WE RECEIVE CARS DAILY. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information , we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealership .

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

