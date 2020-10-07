Menu
2010 Chevrolet Equinox

190,370 KM

Details Description Features

$3,465

+ tax & licensing
$3,465

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

HEATED SEATS | SUPER CLEAN

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

HEATED SEATS | SUPER CLEAN

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$3,465

+ taxes & licensing

190,370KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6125214
  Stock #: 200790
  VIN: 2CNALBEW3A6395803

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Brown
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 190,370 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Value and Super clean. Well equipped including power + heated seats, air conditioning, fuel economy driving option, automatic halogen headlamps, 17'' alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD, power group incl power seat adjuster, traction control and keyless entry. Fresh trade-in....We are OVERSTOCKED !!! We need to move 30 cars this week. The boss said to drop the prices and send them to new homes. We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer This vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not satisfied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

