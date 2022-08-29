Menu
2010 Chevrolet Equinox

190,066 KM

Details Description Features

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Kenny U-Pull

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

844-536-6987

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

190,066KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9151585
  • Stock #: 19-22-060569-10
  • VIN: 2CNALBEW9A6201310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,066 KM

Vehicle Description

Moderate rust on body panels, intermittent drive belt squeak, occasional misfire

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Ottawa to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Air Conditioning  • Cruise Control  • Alloy Wheels  • Cup Holder &...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ottawa

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

