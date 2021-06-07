2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1
$6,500 + taxes & licensing
2010 Silverado K1500 Cheyenne Edition Automatic 4x4 Power door locks Power Windows Power mirrors Cruise control $6,500 As Is Autoland OMVIC AS IS Disclaimer: “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
