2010 Chrysler Sebring

Only 51,000 KM! Limited hardtop convertible V6 w/leather interior, navigation, Boston audio, heated seats, climate control, full power group incl power seats remote hardtop operation, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with aux input, automatic headlamps/fog lights, traction control, keyless entry with remote trunk release and it even comes with factory remote start! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of premium pre-owned vehicles and we will do everything possible to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184