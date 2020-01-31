Menu
2010 Chrysler Sebring

Limited HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE 51,000 KM NAV LOADED

2010 Chrysler Sebring

Limited HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE 51,000 KM NAV LOADED

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$9,869

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,920KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4675326
  • Stock #: 200099
  • VIN: 1C3BC6EV4AN177148
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Transmission
Automatic

Only 51,000 KM! Limited hardtop convertible V6 w/leather interior, navigation, Boston audio, heated seats, climate control, full power group incl power seats remote hardtop operation, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with aux input, automatic headlamps/fog lights, traction control, keyless entry with remote trunk release and it even comes with factory remote start! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of premium pre-owned vehicles and we will do everything possible to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

