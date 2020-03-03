2010 Dodge Challenger

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4 Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Trunk

Power Locks

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Spoiler Comfort Air Conditioning

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

CUP HOLDERS

Interval wipers

Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

Bluetooth Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Navigation

DUAL EXHAUST

Touch Screen

AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR

USB

Fold Down Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.