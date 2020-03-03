Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Dodge Challenger

SE Sunroof Leather NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Challenger

SE Sunroof Leather NAV

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

  1. 4800519
  2. 4800519
  3. 4800519
  4. 4800519
  5. 4800519
  6. 4800519
  7. 4800519
  8. 4800519
  9. 4800519
  10. 4800519
  11. 4800519
  12. 4800519
  13. 4800519
  14. 4800519
  15. 4800519
  16. 4800519
  17. 4800519
  18. 4800519
  19. 4800519
  20. 4800519
  21. 4800519
  22. 4800519
  23. 4800519
  24. 4800519
Contact Seller

$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,286KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4800519
  • Stock #: 20-0158
  • VIN: 2B3CJ4DV6AH219437
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5
Low kms, equipped with heated leather seats, NAV, BlueTooth, USB/AUX inputs, sunroof, power driver's seat, tilt/telescopic steering with audio and cruise controls, K&N air filter, and much more. Please contact our sales team for more details. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • CUP HOLDERS
  • Interval wipers
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • Touch Screen
  • AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
  • USB
  • Fold Down Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wallace Automobiles

2015 RAM 3500 SLT Cr...
 112,684 KM
$42,980 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Crew C...
 151,908 KM
$18,980 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Larami...
 126,067 KM
$32,980 + tax & lic
Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-9646

Send A Message