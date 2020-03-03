Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE STOW'N'GO ONLY 78,000 KM A/C PWR GRP

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE STOW'N'GO ONLY 78,000 KM A/C PWR GRP

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$9,972

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,591KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4765704
  • Stock #: 200155
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE3AR470118
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Transmission
Automatic

Only 78,000 KM! Stow'N'Go with air conditioning, cruise control, tinted glass, power group, AM/FM/CD with aux input, roof rack w/crossbars and keyless entry. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection and GUARANTEED lowest prices. We are the little dealer that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Safety
  • Security System
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Dual sliding doors
  • Cloth Interior
  • Step Bumper
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Deluxe Wheel Covers
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Storage Box
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

