Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

166,831 KM

Details Description

$6,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,899

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

ST 4X4 HEMI | AS-IS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

ST 4X4 HEMI | AS-IS

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

  1. 9142495
  2. 9142495
  3. 9142495
  4. 9142495
  5. 9142495
  6. 9142495
  7. 9142495
  8. 9142495
  9. 9142495
  10. 9142495
  11. 9142495
  12. 9142495
  13. 9142495
  14. 9142495
  15. 9142495
  16. 9142495
  17. 9142495
  18. 9142495
  19. 9142495
  20. 9142495
  21. 9142495
  22. 9142495
Contact Seller

$6,899

+ taxes & licensing

166,831KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9142495
  • Stock #: Y0303A
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT2AS222078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,831 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS! NO NEGOTATIONS - WE ARE NOT LOOKING INTO WHAT IT NEEDS. This used vehicle is not considered road worthy and it's not being sold safetied. Buyer will have to bring it to their own mechanic. You may leave a full refundable deposit of $100 and bring the vehicle to the garage of your choosing. This is a handyman/mechanic type of deal! If you know you're knowledgeable on automotive mechanics you might be getting a steal of a deal! Come see this AS-IS vehicle for yourself.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2014 RAM 3500 ProMas...
 140,389 KM
$35,980 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 SLT 4X...
 114,181 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 93,123 KM
$27,860 + tax & lic

Email Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory