$6,899+ tax & licensing
613-596-1006
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
ST 4X4 HEMI | AS-IS
Location
Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1
$6,899
- Listing ID: 9142495
- Stock #: Y0303A
- VIN: 1D7RV1GT2AS222078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,831 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS! NO NEGOTATIONS - WE ARE NOT LOOKING INTO WHAT IT NEEDS. This used vehicle is not considered road worthy and it's not being sold safetied. Buyer will have to bring it to their own mechanic. You may leave a full refundable deposit of $100 and bring the vehicle to the garage of your choosing. This is a handyman/mechanic type of deal! If you know you're knowledgeable on automotive mechanics you might be getting a steal of a deal! Come see this AS-IS vehicle for yourself.
