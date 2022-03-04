Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 3500

298,502 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used Trucks Ottawa

613-274-0031

2010 Dodge Ram 3500

2010 Dodge Ram 3500

Laramie 6.7 Cummins Turbo Diesel

2010 Dodge Ram 3500

Laramie 6.7 Cummins Turbo Diesel

Location

Used Trucks Ottawa

2013 St Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 1A3

613-274-0031

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

298,502KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8560235
  • Stock #: 1927
  • VIN: 3d73y4cl3ag136788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 298,502 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

