Used Trucks Ottawa
613-274-0031
2010 Dodge Ram 3500
Laramie 6.7 Cummins Turbo Diesel
Location
2013 St Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 1A3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
298,502KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8560235
- Stock #: 1927
- VIN: 3d73y4cl3ag136788
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 298,502 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
