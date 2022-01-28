Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Econoline

16,384 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

MB Auto

613-233-3437

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Econoline

2010 Ford Econoline

Commercial

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Econoline

Commercial

Location

MB Auto

169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7

613-233-3437

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

16,384KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8234208
  • VIN: 1FTNE1EL2ADA70738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 16,384 KM

Vehicle Description

YES! THE ACTUAL KMS ARE 016,384KM! - THIS VAN HAS ONLY DRIVEN AN AVERAGE OF 1,300 KMS/YEAR!  THIS IS THE NICEST FULL SIZE CARGO VAN FOR SALE IN THE ENTIRE COUNTRY RIGHT NOW...  LOOKS AND DRIVES LIKE A BRAND NEW ECONOLINE E-150... A RARE FIND...  NON SMOKER WITH CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT AND NO ACCIDENTS...  IT HAS THE POWERFUL 5.4L V8...  YOU WILL NOT FIND A BETTER CARGO VAN AT THIS PRICE...  WE ARE SELLING WITH FULL SAFETY CHECK AND DEALER GUARANTEE..  PUT THIS AT THE TOP OF YOUR LIST BECAUSE IT'S A MUST SEE...  CALL US OR COME IN TODAY 169 LEBRETON ST. N. OTTAWA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MB Auto

2008 Honda Accord EX-L
 123,841 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic EX-L
 161,834 KM
$8,400 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA6 GS
 119,743 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email MB Auto

MB Auto

MB Auto

169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7

Call Dealer

613-233-XXXX

(click to show)

613-233-3437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory