$17,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-233-3437
2010 Ford Econoline
Commercial
Location
MB Auto
169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7
613-233-3437
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8234208
- VIN: 1FTNE1EL2ADA70738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 16,384 KM
Vehicle Description
YES! THE ACTUAL KMS ARE 016,384KM! - THIS VAN HAS ONLY DRIVEN AN AVERAGE OF 1,300 KMS/YEAR! THIS IS THE NICEST FULL SIZE CARGO VAN FOR SALE IN THE ENTIRE COUNTRY RIGHT NOW... LOOKS AND DRIVES LIKE A BRAND NEW ECONOLINE E-150... A RARE FIND... NON SMOKER WITH CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT AND NO ACCIDENTS... IT HAS THE POWERFUL 5.4L V8... YOU WILL NOT FIND A BETTER CARGO VAN AT THIS PRICE... WE ARE SELLING WITH FULL SAFETY CHECK AND DEALER GUARANTEE.. PUT THIS AT THE TOP OF YOUR LIST BECAUSE IT'S A MUST SEE... CALL US OR COME IN TODAY 169 LEBRETON ST. N. OTTAWA.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.