2010 Ford Escape

XLT W/ POWER DRIVER SEAT, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, KEYPAD ENTRY, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL W/ AUDIO CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, SIRIUS XM, AIR CONDITIONING, AUTO DIMMING REARVIEW AND MORE!!We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold As Is.

272,260 KM

Details Description

Location

272,260KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU0DG3AKC86629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 272,260 KM

Vehicle Description

