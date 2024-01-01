Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Ford F-150

196,991 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1717672436
  2. 1717672386
  3. 1717672436
  4. 1717672436
  5. 1717672437
  6. 1717672436
  7. 1717672436
  8. 1717672436
  9. 1717672437
  10. 1717672436
  11. 1717672437
  12. 1717672437
  13. 1717672437
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,991KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EV3AFA16050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,991 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2021 Ford Escape SE AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Ford Escape SE AWD 55,789 KM $25,871 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SE AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Ford Escape SE AWD 88,803 KM $23,871 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SE AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Ford Escape SE AWD 87,302 KM $23,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150