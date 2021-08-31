Menu
2010 Ford F-150

223,958 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

2WD SuperCrew 145" FX2 Sport

2010 Ford F-150

2WD SuperCrew 145" FX2 Sport

Location

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

223,958KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7732356
  Stock #: 01107A
  VIN: 1FTFW1CVXAKE39850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,958 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Rear Wheel Drive
Sun Roof
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

