2010 GMC Canyon

114,013 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2010 GMC Canyon

4WD Ext Cab 125.9" SLE w/1SD

2010 GMC Canyon

4WD Ext Cab 125.9" SLE w/1SD

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,013KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTKTDDE7A8126825

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 114,013 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Call Dealer

613-822-2725

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2010 GMC Canyon