$3,253+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2010 Honda Civic
COUPE DX-G SOLD AS IS
2010 Honda Civic
COUPE DX-G SOLD AS IS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$3,253
+ taxes & licensing
251,309KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFG1A36AH007893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 251,309 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
A/C, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Compare at $3351 - Our Price is just $3253!
This vehicle is sold As IS and can not be financed
As Honda's best-known and best-loved car line, the 2010 Civic Coupe continues to set the bar in the compact-car arena. According to KBB.com. This 2010 Honda Civic Coupe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Sleek styling and luxurious comfort ensure the 2010 Honda Civic Coupe meets all your needs. This model utilizes modern technology to keep you safe, informed and entertained for the road. No matter where your journey leads, you'll arrive in style with this sporty coupe. This coupe has 251,309 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $3351 - Our Price is just $3253!
This vehicle is sold As IS and can not be financed
As Honda's best-known and best-loved car line, the 2010 Civic Coupe continues to set the bar in the compact-car arena. According to KBB.com. This 2010 Honda Civic Coupe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Sleek styling and luxurious comfort ensure the 2010 Honda Civic Coupe meets all your needs. This model utilizes modern technology to keep you safe, informed and entertained for the road. No matter where your journey leads, you'll arrive in style with this sporty coupe. This coupe has 251,309 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 3.6 FSI - 360 Camera 20,000 KM $53,998 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus UX 250H Base - Navigation - Sunroof 82,245 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line - Sunroof 9,745 KM $35,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,253
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2010 Honda Civic