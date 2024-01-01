Menu
A/C, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Compare at $3351 - Our Price is just $3253!

This vehicle is sold As IS and can not be financed

As Hondas best-known and best-loved car line, the 2010 Civic Coupe continues to set the bar in the compact-car arena. According to KBB.com. This 2010 Honda Civic Coupe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Sleek styling and luxurious comfort ensure the 2010 Honda Civic Coupe meets all your needs. This model utilizes modern technology to keep you safe, informed and entertained for the road. No matter where your journey leads, youll arrive in style with this sporty coupe. This coupe has 251,309 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2010 Honda Civic

251,309 KM

Details Description

$3,253

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Civic

COUPE DX-G SOLD AS IS

2010 Honda Civic

COUPE DX-G SOLD AS IS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$3,253

+ taxes & licensing

251,309KM
Used
VIN 2HGFG1A36AH007893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 251,309 KM

Vehicle Description

A/C, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Compare at $3351 - Our Price is just $3253!



This vehicle is sold As IS and can not be financed

As Honda's best-known and best-loved car line, the 2010 Civic Coupe continues to set the bar in the compact-car arena. According to KBB.com. This 2010 Honda Civic Coupe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Sleek styling and luxurious comfort ensure the 2010 Honda Civic Coupe meets all your needs. This model utilizes modern technology to keep you safe, informed and entertained for the road. No matter where your journey leads, you'll arrive in style with this sporty coupe. This coupe has 251,309 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
$3,253

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

2010 Honda Civic