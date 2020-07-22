2010 Honda Civic

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Side Curtain Airbags 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD) 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Windows Sunroof Rear Window Defroster Convenience Map Lights Remote Keyless Entry Front Cup Holders Front & Rear Floor Mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers Remote fuel filler door release Door pocket storage bins Exterior Aluminum Wheels Comfort A/C Air conditioning w/air filtration system Trim Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors Power Options Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down Electric pwr rack & pinion steering (2) 12V pwr outlets Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Suspension Sport-tuned suspension Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension Seating 60/40 fold-down rear seatback Media / Nav / Comm Integrated glass antenna

Additional Features Front & rear stabilizer bars Drive-by-Wire Throttle System Front splash guards Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH) Pwr front ventilated disc/rear solid disc brakes Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature Tilt & telescopic steering column Outside temp gauge Maintenance Minder system Premium audio system Dual Vanity Mirrors Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control Close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission Helical limited-slip differential Chrome oval exhaust finisher Rear wing spoiler w/integrated LED brakelight Aluminum shift knob w/leather Reactive-link double wishbone rear suspension Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system P215/45R17 all-season tires 17" aluminum wheels Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest, storage Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags Instrument panel -inc: digital odometer, digital trip meter 2.0L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine

