As Honda's best-known and best-loved car line, the 2010 Civic Coupe continues to set the bar in the compact-car arena. According to KBB.com. This 2010 Honda Civic Coupe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Sleek styling and luxurious comfort ensure the 2010 Honda Civic Coupe meets all your needs. This model utilizes modern technology to keep you safe, informed and entertained for the road. No matter where your journey leads, you'll arrive in style with this sporty coupe. This low mileage coupe has just 75,760 kms. It's black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 197HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, A/c, Remote Keyless Entry, Premium Audio System.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Side Curtain Airbags
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Front Wheel Drive
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
Map Lights
Remote Keyless Entry
Front Cup Holders
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Remote fuel filler door release
Door pocket storage bins
Aluminum Wheels
A/C
Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Sport-tuned suspension
Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
60/40 fold-down rear seatback
Integrated glass antenna
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Front splash guards
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear solid disc brakes
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Outside temp gauge
Maintenance Minder system
Premium audio system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission
Helical limited-slip differential
Chrome oval exhaust finisher
Rear wing spoiler w/integrated LED brakelight
Aluminum shift knob w/leather
Reactive-link double wishbone rear suspension
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
P215/45R17 all-season tires
17" aluminum wheels
Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest, storage
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
Instrument panel -inc: digital odometer, digital trip meter
2.0L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
