Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Honda Civic

0 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland

613-794-6011

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Civic

2010 Honda Civic

DX-G

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Civic

DX-G

Location

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

  1. 1618269116
  2. 1618269117
  3. 1618269117
  4. 1618269117
  5. 1618269117
  6. 1618269117
  7. 1618269117
  8. 1618269117
  9. 1618269117
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6857907
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F47AH005055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean car Inside and Out Very well maintained Drives like new Safety & 6 Months Warranty included in the price Carfax report provided Automatic AC Power Windows Power Mirrors Keyless entry Alloy wheels Cruise control Quebec and Ontario Safety available $6,500 + HST
Autoland

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoland

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 0 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic DX-G
 0 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2010 Honda CR-V LX
 136,100 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoland

Autoland

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

Call Dealer

613-794-XXXX

(click to show)

613-794-6011

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory