$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
MB Auto
613-233-3437
2010 Honda Civic
2010 Honda Civic
EX-L
Location
MB Auto
169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7
613-233-3437
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
163,147KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8147701
- VIN: 2HGFA1F00AH010353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,147 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From MB Auto
MB Auto
169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7