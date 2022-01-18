Menu
2010 Honda Civic

163,147 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

MB Auto

613-233-3437

2010 Honda Civic

2010 Honda Civic

EX-L

2010 Honda Civic

EX-L

Location

MB Auto

169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7

613-233-3437

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,147KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8147701
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F00AH010353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,147 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MB Auto

MB Auto

169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7

613-233-3437

