2010 Honda Civic

179,391 KM

Details Description Features

$5,998

+ tax & licensing
$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2010 Honda Civic

2010 Honda Civic

4dr Man EX-L | Sold As-Is

2010 Honda Civic

4dr Man EX-L | Sold As-Is

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

179,391KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9441075
  • Stock #: 272423
  • VIN: 2HGFA1E00AH012881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 272423
  • Mileage 179,391 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Leather upholstery
Bodyside mouldings
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Transmission: 5 Speed Manual
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Engine Displacement: 1.8 L
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 7.4L/100 km
Engine litres: 1.8
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 5.4L/100 km
Interior cargo volume: 340 L (12 cu.ft.)
Passenger volume: 2,502L (88.4 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 340 L (12 cu.ft.)
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Exterior height: 1,435mm (56.5)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Front legroom: 1,072mm (42.2)
Front headroom: 967mm (38.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,296mm (51.0)
Rear headroom: 931mm (36.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,361mm (53.6)
Curb weight: 1,252kg (2,760lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,752mm (69.0)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 87.3mm (3.19 x 3.44)
Horsepower: 140hp @ 6,300RPM
Torque: 128 lb.-ft. @ 4,300RPM
Engine horsepower: 140hp @ 6,300RPM
Engine torque: 128 lb.-ft. @ 4,300RPM
Exterior length: 4,504mm (177.3)
Rear legroom: 878mm (34.6)
Front hiproom: 1,317mm (51.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,329mm (52.3)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Cargo: trunk

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

