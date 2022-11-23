2010 Honda Civic

$5,998 + taxes & licensing 1 7 9 , 3 9 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9441075

9441075 Stock #: 272423

272423 VIN: 2HGFA1E00AH012881

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # 272423

Mileage 179,391 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Rear seat centre armrest Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Trim Leather upholstery Bodyside mouldings Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Windows POWER MOONROOF Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Transmission: 5 Speed Manual Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Engine Displacement: 1.8 L Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Fuel economy city: 7.4L/100 km Engine litres: 1.8 Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0 Front tires: 205/55HR16.0 Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1 Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7') Number of doors: 4 Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs) Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Fuel economy highway: 5.4L/100 km Interior cargo volume: 340 L (12 cu.ft.) Passenger volume: 2,502L (88.4 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 340 L (12 cu.ft.) CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Exterior height: 1,435mm (56.5) Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Front legroom: 1,072mm (42.2) Front headroom: 967mm (38.1) Rear hiproom: 1,296mm (51.0) Rear headroom: 931mm (36.7) Front shoulder room: 1,361mm (53.6) Curb weight: 1,252kg (2,760lbs) Exterior body width: 1,752mm (69.0) Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 87.3mm (3.19 x 3.44) Horsepower: 140hp @ 6,300RPM Torque: 128 lb.-ft. @ 4,300RPM Engine horsepower: 140hp @ 6,300RPM Engine torque: 128 lb.-ft. @ 4,300RPM Exterior length: 4,504mm (177.3) Rear legroom: 878mm (34.6) Front hiproom: 1,317mm (51.9) Rear shoulder room: 1,329mm (52.3) Compressor: Not Available Appearance: digital/analog Cargo: trunk

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.