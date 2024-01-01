Menu
<b>Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Cruise Control!</b><br> <br> The Insight hybrid drives like a Honda, with tight suspension motions, a firm ride, and well-connected steering, says Car and Driver. This 2010 Honda Insight is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Can your car compliment your life? It can if you choose one that reflects your style, sense of fun, and concern for the environment. The Honda Insight is a hybrid thats designed and priced for those of us who count the miles, as well as make the miles count. With exceptional fuel economy, seating for 5, and hatchback practicality, the Honda Insight is a hybrid with a lot to offer. This hatchback has 144,544 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Cruise Control.

Used
144,544KM
VIN JHMZE2H71AS800610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,544 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Cruise Control!

The Insight hybrid drives like a Honda, with tight suspension motions, a firm ride, and well-connected steering, says Car and Driver. This 2010 Honda Insight is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Can your car compliment your life? It can if you choose one that reflects your style, sense of fun, and concern for the environment. The Honda Insight is a hybrid that's designed and priced for those of us who count the miles, as well as make the miles count. With exceptional fuel economy, seating for 5, and hatchback practicality, the Honda Insight is a hybrid with a lot to offer. This hatchback has 144,544 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Cruise Control.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

2010 Honda Insight