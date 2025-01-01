$9,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Pilot
EX-L
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 199,897 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2010 Honda Pilot EX-L from 613 Rides. This grey beauty boasts a powerful 3.5L V6 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for both city driving and highway adventures. With 199,897 km on the odometer, this Pilot has proven itself as a true workhorse, ready for many more miles of adventures.
Step inside and experience the luxurious comfort of the EX-L trim. The leather seats are heated and offer power adjustments for both the driver and front passenger, ensuring a comfortable ride for everyone. The premium sound system keeps you entertained with your favorite tunes, while the sunroof allows you to enjoy the sunshine on those bright days. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming.
This Pilot is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of heated mirrors, keyless entry, and a rearview camera for added safety. The spacious interior features a folding rear seat that allows you to easily adjust the cargo space to suit your needs. Whether you're hauling the family or embarking on a road trip, this 2010 Honda Pilot EX-L from 613 Rides has everything you need.
Here are five of this Pilot's most sizzling features:
- Heated Leather Seats: Experience ultimate comfort year-round with heated leather seats for both the driver and front passenger.
- Power Adjustable Seats: Find your perfect driving position with power adjustments for both driver and front passenger seats.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy crisp, clear sound on every drive with the Pilot's premium sound system.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open air with the Pilot's sunroof.
- Rearview Camera: Drive with confidence and peace of mind with the added safety feature of a rearview camera.
Vehicle Features
