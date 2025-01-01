Menu
Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2010 Honda Pilot EX-L from 613 Rides. This grey beauty boasts a powerful 3.5L V6 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for both city driving and highway adventures. With 199,897 km on the odometer, this Pilot has proven itself as a true workhorse, ready for many more miles of adventures.

Step inside and experience the luxurious comfort of the EX-L trim. The leather seats are heated and offer power adjustments for both the driver and front passenger, ensuring a comfortable ride for everyone. The premium sound system keeps you entertained with your favorite tunes, while the sunroof allows you to enjoy the sunshine on those bright days. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming.

This Pilot is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of heated mirrors, keyless entry, and a rearview camera for added safety. The spacious interior features a folding rear seat that allows you to easily adjust the cargo space to suit your needs. Whether youre hauling the family or embarking on a road trip, this 2010 Honda Pilot EX-L from 613 Rides has everything you need.

Here are five of this Pilots most sizzling features:

Heated Leather Seats: Experience ultimate comfort year-round with heated leather seats for both the driver and front passenger.
Power Adjustable Seats: Find your perfect driving position with power adjustments for both driver and front passenger seats.
Premium Sound System: Enjoy crisp, clear sound on every drive with the Pilots premium sound system.
Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open air with the Pilots sunroof.
Rearview Camera: Drive with confidence and peace of mind with the added safety feature of a rearview camera.

Location

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
199,897KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNYF4H57AB502550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 199,897 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

613 Rides

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

613 Rides

+16135140544

2010 Honda Pilot