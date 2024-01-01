$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Elantra
GL
2010 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
177,654KM
VIN KMHDU4BD8AU005983
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-9794A
- Mileage 177,654 KM
Vehicle Description
The Hyundai Elantra's very affordable price and high refinement levels make it the perfect ideal small sedan. This 2010 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Elantra is very roomy compared to other small cars, and it has a high-quality interior feel. Hyundai says that the Elantra sedan is larger inside than most other vehicles of comparable exterior size, with more interior and cargo space than the Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla. Ride quality, refinement roomy interior, cargo space, fuel efficiency, value for the money and a wagon bodystyle offfering are also better than most rivals.This sedan has 177,654 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
2010 Hyundai Elantra