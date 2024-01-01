Menu
The Hyundai Elantras very affordable price and high refinement levels make it the perfect ideal small sedan. This 2010 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The Elantra is very roomy compared to other small cars, and it has a high-quality interior feel. Hyundai says that the Elantra sedan is larger inside than most other vehicles of comparable exterior size, with more interior and cargo space than the Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla. Ride quality, refinement roomy interior, cargo space, fuel efficiency, value for the money and a wagon bodystyle offfering are also better than most rivals.This sedan has 177,654 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

2010 Hyundai Elantra

177,654 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2010 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,654KM
VIN KMHDU4BD8AU005983

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-9794A
  • Mileage 177,654 KM

The Hyundai Elantra's very affordable price and high refinement levels make it the perfect ideal small sedan. This 2010 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Elantra is very roomy compared to other small cars, and it has a high-quality interior feel. Hyundai says that the Elantra sedan is larger inside than most other vehicles of comparable exterior size, with more interior and cargo space than the Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla. Ride quality, refinement roomy interior, cargo space, fuel efficiency, value for the money and a wagon bodystyle offfering are also better than most rivals.This sedan has 177,654 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2010 Hyundai Elantra