2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

124,040 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr V6 Auto GL w/Sport

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr V6 Auto GL w/Sport

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

Logo_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

124,040KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10290687
  • VIN: 5NMSG4AG5AH411919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,040 KM

Vehicle Description


Experience driving at its finest with the 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, boasting a mere 124,040 kilometers on its odometer. This versatile SUV seamlessly blends comfort, reliability, and performance, making every journey a pleasure. Equipped with a range of modern features and a proven track record, the Santa Fe Sport ensures you'll enjoy the road ahead with confidence and style.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

