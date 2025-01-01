Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

118,082 KM

Details Features

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL W/SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12898190

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL W/SPORT

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1755991097
  2. 1755991097
  3. 1755991097
  4. 1755991097
  5. 1755991097
  6. 1755991097
  7. 1755991097
  8. 1755991097
  9. 1755991097
  10. 1755991097
  11. 1755991097
  12. 1755991097
  13. 1755991097
  14. 1755991097
  15. 1755991097
  16. 1755991097
  17. 1755991097
  18. 1755991097
  19. 1755991097
  20. 1755991097
  21. 1755991097
  22. 1755991098
  23. 1755991098
  24. 1755991098
  25. 1755991098
  26. 1755991098
  27. 1755991098
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,082KM
Good Condition
VIN 5NMSG4AG7AH379023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,082 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2015 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L 144,537 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 106,957 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 142,657 KM $10,495 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe